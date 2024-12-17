Oil Spill Washes Up on Russia’s Black Sea Coast After Storm Hits Aging Tankers

Globs and puddles of oil have begun washing up on southern Russia’s Black Sea coast two days after Russian-flagged tanker ships were damaged in a storm, regional authorities said Tuesday.

“Oil products were washed ashore across several dozen kilometers,” Veniamin Kondratyev, governor of southern Russia’s Krasnodar region, wrote on Telegram.

Videos shared on social media showed beaches in and around the resort city of Anapa stained by oil splotches. Some of the videos showed birds covered in oil struggling to take flight.

“I tried letting one dry in the sun, but you have to wash off the [oil] feather by feather,” one woman told state media in an interview.