Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Oil Spill Washes Up on Russia’s Black Sea Coast After Storm Hits Aging Tankers

Social media

Globs and puddles of oil have begun washing up on southern Russia’s Black Sea coast two days after Russian-flagged tanker ships were damaged in a storm, regional authorities said Tuesday.

“Oil products were washed ashore across several dozen kilometers,” Veniamin Kondratyev, governor of southern Russia’s Krasnodar region, wrote on Telegram.

Videos shared on social media showed beaches in and around the resort city of Anapa stained by oil splotches. Some of the videos showed birds covered in oil struggling to take flight.

“I tried letting one dry in the sun, but you have to wash off the [oil] feather by feather,” one woman told state media in an interview.

Russian state media estimated that more than 3,000 metric tons of oil may have leaked into the Kerch Strait after a storm ripped the Volgoneft 212 tanker in half and ran Volgoneft 239 aground on Sunday. One crew member died from hypothermia while 26 were saved from both tankers.

Together, the tankers were carrying around 9,000 metric tons of mazut, a low-grade heavy fuel oil used in power plants in the former Soviet Union, an unnamed emergency official told the state-run news agency TASS earlier. Media reported that both vessels were more than 50 years old.

Greenpeace Ukraine warned that the spill could cause an environmental catastrophe in the region that connects the Black and Azov seas near Russia-annexed Crimea.

Governor Kondratyev shared images and a video showing Emergency Situations Ministry crews performing cleanup work on the beaches of Anapa and Temryuksky districts south of the Kerch Strait where the storm damaged the tankers. He said 267 people and 50 pieces of equipment have been deployed for disaster relief.

Read more about: Environment , Krasnodar , Black Sea

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Russian Tankers Caught in Storm May Have Leaked 3K Tons of Oil Products – State Media

Russia’s Natural Resources and Environment Minister Alexander Kozlov told reporters it was “too early” to assess the extent of the spillage. 
1 Min read

Over 100 Dead Dolphins Wash Ashore on Russia's Black Sea Coast

Many of the animals showed signs of having been caught in fishing nets, including deep scratches, missing fins or tails, as well as torn stomachs.
1 Min read

Toxic Landfill in Southern Russia Catches Fire

A video shared by local activists showed large clouds of brownish-gray smoke billowing over fields and houses near the landfill.
2 Min read

Russian Soldiers in Ukraine Threaten to Abandon Posts Over Landfill in Hometown

In a video addressed to Vladimir Putin, a group of soldiers from the Krasnodar region said toxins from the dump were leading to a surge in cancer cases...
2 Min read