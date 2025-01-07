Russia ‘Shares Grief’ Over Tibet Earthquake, Putin Tells Xi

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday expressed his "sincerest condolences" to Chinese President Xi Jinping over a devastating earthquake in Tibet that killed at least 95 people.

"Russia shares the grief of those who have lost relatives and close ones as a result of this natural disaster, and hopes for a speedy recovery," Putin told Xi in a message posted by the Kremlin.

The earthquake in China's remote Tibet region killed at least 95 people and collapsed "many buildings," state media reported, with tremors also felt in neighboring Nepal's capital Kathmandu and parts of India.

The powerful quake struck Tingri county with a magnitude of 6.8 near the border with Nepal at 9:05 a.m., according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC). The U.S. Geological Survey reported the tremor as magnitude 7.1.