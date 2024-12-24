Russia Says Cargo Ship Sank in Mediterranean After Explosion, 2 Crew Members Missing

Two crew members are missing after a Russian cargo ship sank in international waters in the Mediterranean Sea after an explosion on board, Russia's Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

The Ursa Major sank "after an explosion in the engine room," the ministry's crisis unit said, adding that 14 crew members were rescued and taken to the Spanish port of Cartagena while another two remained missing.

The ship's owner Oboronlogistika, which belongs to the Russian Defense Ministry and also provides civilian transport and logistics, said the Ursa Major was carrying harbor cranes and hatch covers for icebreakers.

The Ursa Major is listed on MarineTraffic.com as a 124.7-meter (409-foot) long general cargo ship sailing from Saint Petersburg to Vladivostok in Russia's Far East.