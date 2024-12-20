5 Killed in Ukrainian Rocket Attack on Kursk Region, Governor Says

Five people were killed in a Ukrainian rocket attack on a town in southwestern Russia’s Kursk region on Friday afternoon, Russian regional authorities said.

“Ukrainian nationalists deliberately chose peaceful sites and public facilities as their targets,” acting Kursk region Governor Alexander Khinshtein, who was meeting with federal lawmakers in Moscow, said in an initial video message on Telegram. He said the attack happened in the town of Rylsk, which has a population of less than 15,000 people.

“I’ve already sent the acting chairman of the [Kursk region] government, Alexei Dedov, and his deputies to the site [of the rocket attack],” Khinshtein said, adding that emergency service personnel were responding to the incident.

Later on Friday, the acting governor said five adults and one child were killed in the strikes, which he said were carried out with U.S.-made HIMARS rockets. However, that figure was eventually corrected to five deaths, and no child was killed, Khinshtein said.

Another 12 people were injured, among whom 9 required hospitalization. Regional authorities in Kursk promised to pay 1.5 million rubles ($14,570) to the families of those killed in the attack, as well as between 300,000 and 900,000 rubles to those who were injured.