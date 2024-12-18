Train Collision Injures 14 in Russia’s Frozen Far North

A passenger train violently collided with a freight train in Far North Russia’s Murmansk region on Wednesday afternoon, reportedly injuring at least 14 people.

Around eight coaches of the St. Petersburg-bound train carrying 326 passengers derailed at the Knyazhaya train station 1,200 kilometers (770 miles) north of Moscow.

Video shared by transportation law enforcement authorities showed a night-time pile-up that blocked traffic at the station.

Three injured passengers are in serious condition, according to anonymous emergency sources cited by the state-run news agency TASS.