Train Collision Injures 14 in Russia’s Frozen Far North

A passenger train violently collided with a freight train in Far North Russia’s Murmansk region on Wednesday afternoon, reportedly injuring at least 14 people.
Around eight coaches of the St. Petersburg-bound train carrying 326 passengers derailed at the Knyazhaya train station 1,200 kilometers (770 miles) north of Moscow.
Video shared by transportation law enforcement authorities showed a night-time pile-up that blocked traffic at the station.
Three injured passengers are in serious condition, according to anonymous emergency sources cited by the state-run news agency TASS.
Murmansk region Governor Andrei Chibis said buses had been dispatched to evacuate the stranded passengers.
The accident may have been caused by a freight train malfunction, TASS cited another anonymous emergency source as saying. Interfax, also citing anonymous emergency sources, reported that authorities are looking into human error and a technical malfunction during bad weather as the cause of the collision.
