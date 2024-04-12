Murmansk Governor Discharged From Hospital After Knife Attack

Murmansk region Governor Andrei Chibis said Friday that he was discharged from the hospital after undergoing surgery for wounds he received from a knife attack last week.

Chibis was hospitalized on April 4 after being stabbed in the stomach in the Arctic town of Apatity following a meeting with residents. A local man, who admitted to attacking Chibis out of “personal animosity,” was arrested on charges of attempted murder.

“I’m finally home,” Chibis wrote on the messaging app Telegram, sharing a photo of himself and his wife.