Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Murmansk Governor Appears in Hospital Video After Knife Attack

Murmansk region Governor Andrei Chibis. t.me/andrey_chibis

Murmansk region Governor Andrei Chibis appeared in a hospital video on Friday morning after surviving a knife attack the day before.

An unidentified assailant stabbed the official in his stomach following a meeting with residents in the Arctic town of Apatity on Thursday evening.

Chibis underwent surgery, after which the regional health chief assessed his condition as “difficult,” while the local hospital’s head doctor said the governor was “very lucky” that his aorta was not impacted by the attack.

“I’m going to recover now and then continue fighting,” Chibis, lying in a hospital bed, said in a video posted on the messaging app Telegram early Friday.

The governor’s spokeswoman Liliya Sechkina told Russia’s state broadcaster Rossiya-24 that it was too early to say when the governor was expected to make a full recovery.

Investigators said an unidentified man was detained on suspicion of attempting to assassinate Chibis.

“During the interrogation, the man explained that he had committed the attack because he disliked the governor, although he did not know him personally,” Russia’s Investigative Committee said.

The RBC news website, citing an anonymous source, identified the suspect as 42-year-old local railway worker Alexander Bydanov. Investigators reportedly seized Bydanov’s personal electronic devices during searches at his apartment in Apatity.

Armed attacks on public officials are rare in Russia. The last time a regional head was attacked was in 2009, when the then-head of the republic of Ingushetia Yunus-Bek Yevkurov was wounded in a suicide bombing.

Read more about: Murmansk

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

'under control'

Russia to Transport Dozens of Migrants to Last Open Finnish Border Checkpoint

Another 200 foreign nationals who were unable to cross the border will be provided with a bus connection to St. Petersburg, the Murmansk governor said...
1 Min read
border tensions

Russia Boosts 'Security' After Finland Closes Border Points

Helsinki has claimed that a surge in attempted crossings by migrants seeking asylum is a destabilization ploy by Russia.
1 Min read
unwanted animals

Norway Upgrades Border Fence With Russia to Stop Reindeer Crossings

Scores of Norwegian reindeer have passed through the Russia-Norway border to graze in the Murmansk region’s Pasvik nature reserve.
1 Min read
overnight attacks

Russia Says Downed Dozens of Ukrainian Drones Across Country

Most of the drones were downed over the Rostov region, where Moscow's military command center for its war against Ukraine is located.
1 Min read