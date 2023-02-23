Russian Air Force Pilot Killed in Plane Crash Near Ukraine Border

A Russian pilot was killed on Thursday when a military plane crashed in the southern region of Belgorod near the border with Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry has announced.

“After completing a combat mission, a Su-25 aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces crashed while returning to its base in the Belgorod region. The pilot died," the ministry said in a statement cited by Russia’s state-run Interfax news agency.

The plane crashed in the village of Orekhovo some 20 kilometers from the border with Ukraine, according to information obtained by independent Telegram news channel Baza.

Neither the ministry nor local authorities reported any civilian casualties or infrastructure damage as a result of the crash.