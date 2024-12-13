Ukraine Jails Woman Who Wrote Pro-Moscow Reports for Russian Diplomat

A Ukrainian court on Friday sentenced a woman to 14 years in prison for working with Russian intelligence to write fake reports justifying Moscow's invasion.

Prosecutors claimed the woman "received an assignment from Russian handlers" to write a letter to be used by Russia's envoy at the United Nations.

"The defendant wrote that the people of Ukraine support the so-called special operation of the Russian Federation in Ukraine, that looting, murder and robbery had begun in Ukraine, and that politicians were officially calling for 'killing Russians'," Kyiv prosecutor's office said in a statement.

The letter was read out at the UN by Vasily Nebenzya, Russia's permanent representative, and cast as justification by Moscow for its invasion.

Russia said at the time it was seeking to protect ethnic Russians and Russian speakers living in Ukraine, as well as "demilitarize" and "denazify" the country.

Prosecutors did not name the Ukrainian woman, who was said to head a human rights NGO.

Ukrainian authorities have charged thousands of people with collaborating with Russia since the February 2022 invasion, in cases that include people sharing military details with Russia's army or Moscow-backed officials in occupied territories.