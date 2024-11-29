Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Says Bombing Anti-Government Forces in Syria

By AFP
A picture taken from the area of New Aleppo shows smoke rising during clashes between jihadists and Syrian soldiers in the northern city of Aleppo on Nov. 29. Jihadists and their Turkish-backed allies took control of five districts of Syria's second city of Aleppo on Nov. 29, "without any significant pushback" from the Syrian military, a war monitor said. Bakr Alkasem / AFP

Russia's military said Friday that its Air Force had bombed anti-government forces in Syria to repel "extremists" that have launched a major offensive on the city of Aleppo, state news agencies reported.

Jihadists and their Turkish-backed allies reached Syria's second city on Friday, pressing a lightning offensive against forces of the Iranian- and Russian-backed government.

The fighting is some of the deadliest in years in Syria's civil war.

"The Russian Air Force is carrying out rocket-bomb attacks on the equipment and manpower of illegal armed groups, control points, warehouses and artillery positions of terrorists," news agencies reported a spokesperson for the Defense Ministry's Reconciliation Center for Syria as saying.

It claimed that 200 militants had been "destroyed" over the last 24 hours.

AFP could not verify that figure.

"The operation to repel the aggression of the extremists continues," said Oleg Ignasyuk, deputy head of the Russian reconciliation center, state media reported.

Moscow is Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad's most important military backer, having turned the tide of the civil war in his favor when it intervened in 2015.

Read more about: Syria

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Syrian Terrorist Drones Were Built With ‘Outside Help,’ Russia Says

Russia's airbase in northwest Syria has been subjected to numerous drone attacks in recent weeks.

Russia Casts 13th Veto of UN Security Council Action During Syrian War

Russia and China put forward their own draft resolution demanding a truce in northwest Syria, but it failed to get enough votes.

Russia, Turkey, Iran Agree Steps to Ease Tensions in Syria's Idlib Despite Lingering Differences

The summit of the three countries aimed to find a lasting truce in Syria.

Russia Denies Its Troops Are Fighting in Northwest Syria

"Russia has had no and has no ground forces in Syria," the Defense Ministry said.