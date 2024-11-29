Russia Says Bombing Anti-Government Forces in Syria

Russia's military said Friday that its Air Force had bombed anti-government forces in Syria to repel "extremists" that have launched a major offensive on the city of Aleppo, state news agencies reported.
Jihadists and their Turkish-backed allies reached Syria's second city on Friday, pressing a lightning offensive against forces of the Iranian- and Russian-backed government.
The fighting is some of the deadliest in years in Syria's civil war.
"The Russian Air Force is carrying out rocket-bomb attacks on the equipment and manpower of illegal armed groups, control points, warehouses and artillery positions of terrorists," news agencies reported a spokesperson for the Defense Ministry's Reconciliation Center for Syria as saying.
It claimed that 200 militants had been "destroyed" over the last 24 hours.
AFP could not verify that figure.
"The operation to repel the aggression of the extremists continues," said Oleg Ignasyuk, deputy head of the Russian reconciliation center, state media reported.
Moscow is Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad's most important military backer, having turned the tide of the civil war in his favor when it intervened in 2015.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.