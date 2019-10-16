Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Turkey-Syria Cooperation Must Be Based on Cross-Border Adana Accord, Russia Says

By Reuters
Russian Foreign Ministry

Russia said on Wednesday that Syrian and Turkish military forces should work out how to cooperate in northern Syria based on the Adana accord, a 1998 security pact, the state-run RIA news agency reported.

Moscow would be prepared to help with that cooperation, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in the southern Russian city of Sochi. Dialogue between Damascus and Syria's Kurds was meanwhile yielding concrete results, he added.

The Adana accord spelled out the terms under which Turkey could carry out cross-border security operations inside northern Syria. It also forced Damascus to stop harboring members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), outlawed by Turkey and which had waged an armed insurgency against the Turkish state for decades.

Russia will encourage Syria's government and Kurdish forces to reach agreements and implement them following a Turkish operation in Syria's northeast that began last week, RIA cited Lavrov as saying.

Lavrov said the Turkish operation had allowed captured Islamic State fighters to escape. He added that Moscow would support security cooperation between Turkish and Syrian forces along their border. 

Read more about: Syria , Turkey , Lavrov

Read more

Syria

Russia Rules Out Further Military Expansion

Putin cited Russia's "peace-loving foreign policy" as the basis for the decision
Syria

Russia Says No Reason for Assad to Give Up Syria Leadership

President Vladimir Putin Monday declared victory in his two-year military intervention in Syria, ordering troops to begin withdrawal
Syria

Putin Peace Plan Gets Boost as Syria Opposition Unites for Talks

The newly-united anti-Assad front will send a delegation to peace negotiations in Geneva next week
Syria

Kremlin Defends S-400 Missiles Deal With Turkey

The missile contract cements bilateral ties after Turkey's downing of a Russian fighter jet on the border with Syria in late 2015 sending diplomatic relations...

The need for honest and objective information on Russia is more relevant now than ever before!

To keep our newsroom in Moscow running, we need your support.