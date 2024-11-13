Putin to Again Combine Press Conference, ‘Direct Line’ Call-In Show in Late December

Russian President Vladimir Putin will for a second year in a row combine his annual press conference and televised call-in show next month, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday.

“The unified format, which will combine the annual press conference with elements of a direct line, will take place in the second half of December,” Peskov told reporters, saying he would announce a date for the event later.

“As usual, we will collect citizens’ questions and answer them,” Peskov said.

Putin will also “answer in detail journalists’ questions from Russian, regional, federal and foreign media in attendance,” the spokesman added.