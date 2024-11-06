Russia’s Supreme Court Upholds Prison Sentence for Ex-Rebel Commander Girkin

Russia’s Supreme Court upheld the four-year prison sentence for nationalist and former rebel commander Igor Girkin, his wife and Russian media reported Wednesday.
Girkin, a convicted war criminal in the West and better known by his alias Igor Strelkov, was convicted of “inciting extremism” in January. The 53-year-old was arrested last summer after he criticized President Vladimir Putin’s handling of the Ukraine war.
“The Jan. 25, 2024, Moscow City Court verdict and the May 29, 2024, appellate court ruling were left unchanged; the defense’s cassation appeal was not upheld,” Russia’s Supreme Court said, according to the Interfax news agency.
The Supreme Court, like the two lower courts before it, deliberated behind closed doors.
Following reports that he might seek a pardon and possible deployment in Ukraine, Strelkov said in September he had no plans to admit guilt or request a pardon from Putin.
Girkin commanded a pro-Russian separatist militia in eastern Ukraine in 2014 and played a central role in Russia’s annexation of Crimea.
In November 2022, a Dutch court sentenced him in absentia to life in prison for the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 in eastern Ukraine, which killed all 298 passengers and crew.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.