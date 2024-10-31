Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Germany Charges Russian Dual National Over Alleged Terror Plot

By AFP
Fighting at Donetsk airport in 2014. icorpus Youtube channel

German prosecutors said Thursday that they charged a German-Russian man who fought with a pro-Moscow militia in eastern Ukraine with terror offenses and for threatening state security.

The suspect, identified only as Dieter S., was one of two men arrested in April on suspicion of planning attacks in Germany to undermine support for Ukraine, with targets including U.S. military bases.

The federal prosecutor's office said Dieter S. was charged with "the preparation of a serious act of violence threatening state security," but gave no further details of the nature of the alleged plot.

He was also charged with fighting in an armed unit of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic in eastern Ukraine between 2014 and 2016, including in clashes at Donetsk airport and in the town of Marinka.

Prosecutors say the militia he belonged to "repeatedly used violence against the civilian population."

At the time of his arrest in April, authorities said Dieter S. was "in contact with somebody connected to a Russian intelligence agency" and that he had been exchanging information since October 2023 with them about possible sabotage operations in Germany.

On Thursday, prosecutors said a separate investigation into possible charges over his "involvement in intelligence activities should be concluded soon."

Read more about: Germany

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

‘Our Product, Our Rules,’ Says Russia’s Gazprom Chief

Russian energy giant Gazprom said Moscow will play by its own rules after cutting daily gas supplies to Germany.

Pro-Russia Protesters Rally in Germany

Germany is home to 1.2 million people of Russian origin and 325,000 from Ukraine.

German States Outlaw Display of Russia's 'Z' War Symbol

Anyone who publicly displays the symbol risks up to three years in jail or a fine.

Russia's Gas Payment in Rubles Demand a 'Breach of Contract': Germany

Chancellor Olaf Scholz told parliament earlier Wednesday that Europe's biggest economy was accelerating the end of its dependence on Russian oil, coal...