Germany Charges Russian Dual National Over Alleged Terror Plot

German prosecutors said Thursday that they charged a German-Russian man who fought with a pro-Moscow militia in eastern Ukraine with terror offenses and for threatening state security.
The suspect, identified only as Dieter S., was one of two men arrested in April on suspicion of planning attacks in Germany to undermine support for Ukraine, with targets including U.S. military bases.
The federal prosecutor's office said Dieter S. was charged with "the preparation of a serious act of violence threatening state security," but gave no further details of the nature of the alleged plot.
He was also charged with fighting in an armed unit of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic in eastern Ukraine between 2014 and 2016, including in clashes at Donetsk airport and in the town of Marinka.
Prosecutors say the militia he belonged to "repeatedly used violence against the civilian population."
At the time of his arrest in April, authorities said Dieter S. was "in contact with somebody connected to a Russian intelligence agency" and that he had been exchanging information since October 2023 with them about possible sabotage operations in Germany.
On Thursday, prosecutors said a separate investigation into possible charges over his "involvement in intelligence activities should be concluded soon."
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.