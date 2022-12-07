Russia Denies Links to German ‘Terror’ Groups Amid Dawn Raids

The Russian embassy in Berlin on Wednesday denied maintaining links to far-right terror groups in Germany after a Russian woman was among 25 people arrested in a series of police raids over a suspected plot to overthrow the government.

"The Russian Embassy in Germany would like to make clear that Russian diplomatic and consular offices in Germany do not maintain contacts with representatives of terrorist groups or other illegal entities," the Berlin embassy said in a statement that was carried by Russian news agencies.

German prosecutors confirmed the arrest of one Russian woman, whose name was given as Vitalia B in accordance with Germany’s strict privacy laws, on suspicion of facilitating attempts to make contact between a terrorist cell and Russian officials, though they added that there was "no indication" that the attempts had been successful.



The Kremlin described the arrests as a "German domestic issue" on Wednesday.

"This is rather an internal problem of Germany. They themselves have stated that there can be no discussion of any kind of Russian intervention," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told journalists.