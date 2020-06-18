German Prosecutors Accuse Russia Over 'Contract Killing' of Georgian Man

German prosecutors on Thursday accused Russia of ordering the murder of a Georgian man in a Berlin park, as they charged a suspected contract killer over the crime.
The Russian-Georgian victim, known as Zelimkhan Khangoshvili, was a former Chechen rebel who had fought against Russian forces. He was shot dead on Aug. 23 in a park on his way to a mosque.
"At an unknown date before 18 July 2019, the accused received the order from authorities at the central government of the Russian Federation to liquidate the Georgian national of Chechen origin, Tornike K.," said federal prosecutors in a statement that named the killer as Vadim K., alias Vadim S.