Putin Says Hopes West 'Heard' Warning Over Long-Range Strikes

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Sunday he hoped the West "heard" his warning about the danger of a direct war with NATO if it allowed Ukraine to use long-range weapons against Russia.
Putin made the initial threat in September after Britain and the United States mulled letting Kyiv use long-range arms against Russian targets, warning this would put NATO "at war" with Moscow.
"They didn't tell me anything about it, but I hope they heard," Putin said in remarks to a state TV reporter when asked if the West had listened to his warning.
"Ukrainian troops cannot use these weapons on their own. Only specialists from NATO countries can do it, because they need space intelligence, which Ukraine naturally does not have," he said.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had for months been pressing his Western allies for permission to use long-range missiles against targets deep inside Russian territory, arguing the move would "motivate" Moscow to seek peace.
Western officials signaled last month a decision on the matter was imminent, but British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and U.S. President Joe Biden later put it off amid Moscow's dire threats.
Biden played down Putin's warning, with U.S. officials saying the missiles would likely make a limited difference to Ukraine's campaign.
