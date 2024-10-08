U.K. Sanctions Russian Army Commander Over Ukraine Chemical Weapons Claims

The U.K. government on Tuesday sanctioned the chemical and biological arm of Russia's Armed Forces and its commander Igor Kirillov over the alleged use of chemical weapons in Ukraine.

Britain and the United States have accused Russia of using the toxic agent chloropicrin against Ukrainian troops in violation of the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC).

The British Foreign Ministry said it had slapped sanctions on Kirillov and the Russian army's Radiological, Chemical and Biological Defense unit "for helping deploy these barbaric weapons."

It also sanctioned two Russian Defense Ministry laboratories "for providing support for the development and deployment" of chemical agents on the frontline.

"The U.K. will not sit idly by whilst Putin and his mafia state ride roughshod over international law, including the Chemical Weapons Convention," said Foreign Secretary David Lammy.

"Russia's cruel and inhumane tactics on the battlefield are abhorrent and I will use the full arsenal of powers at my disposal to combat Russia's malign activity."

Chloropicrin is an oily liquid with a pungent odor known as a choking agent that was widely used during World War I as a form of tear gas.