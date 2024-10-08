Trump Secretly Sent Putin Rare Covid Tests at Pandemic's Height, Book Reveals – WP

Ex-U.S. President Donald Trump secretly sent Covid-19 tests to Russian President Vladimir Putin amid a domestic shortage at the height of the pandemic in 2020, The Washington Post reported Tuesday, citing its associate editor Bob Woodward’s upcoming book.

Putin, a known germophobe who was widely said to have taken extra precautionary measures including extended self-isolation during the pandemic, reportedly accepted Trump’s tests but urged him to avoid going public about them.

“I don’t want you to tell anybody because people will get mad at you, not me,” Putin was quoted as saying to Trump at the time.

Woodward’s “War,” an account of the Biden administration’s management of the Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Hamas wars which comes out next Tuesday, does not cite the source for the story.