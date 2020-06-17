Support The Moscow Times!
‘Disinfection Tunnel’ Protects Putin From Coronavirus

The tunnel dispenses a “water mist” of antibacterial solution over a person’s clothes and exposed parts of the body. Andrei Nikerichev / Moskva News Agency

A special disinfection tunnel has been installed at President Vladimir Putin’s residence outside Moscow to protect him from the coronavirus, the state-run RIA Novosti news agency reported Tuesday.

A number of figures in Putin’s circle of contacts have been diagnosed with Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic, including his spokesman Dmitry Peskov and the chief doctor of Moscow's main coronavirus hospital who shook hands with the president shortly before testing positive. Peskov has said that everyone meeting Putin had been tested for Covid-19.

The disinfection tunnel installed at Putin’s official Novo-Ogaryovo residence dispenses a “water mist” of antibacterial solution over a person’s clothes and exposed parts of the body, according to RIA.

The tunnel’s maker is a company based in the city of Penza southeast of Moscow that began manufacturing it in May 2020.

“The Russian president’s residence contacted managers at the MIZOTTY plant,” the Penza region’s website cited the plant’s director Olga Izranova as saying.

“We had to deliver and install the equipment under a tight deadline, and the Penza company was able to do to so faster and better than counterparts from abroad,” Izranova said.

Putin made his first public appearance for Russia Day, a public holiday, last Friday after more than two months of coronavirus lockdown. Guests at an awards ceremony that day were tested for Covid-19 and had to spend 12 days in self-isolation as a “precautionary measure.”

The Russian president is known for his aversion to germs and intense cautiousness regarding his health.

Reports suggested that Kremlin officials would be required to go back to the office after working remotely during the lockdown starting this Monday.

Russia has reported more than 550,000 coronavirus cases as of Wednesday, the world’s third-highest caseload, with around 8,500 new daily infections reported in recent weeks.

