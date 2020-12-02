Putin Orders Mass Coronavirus Vaccination in Russia ‘Next Week’

President Vladimir Putin has ordered the mass vaccination against coronavirus among the Russian population to start late next week, with doctors and teachers first in line to receive the country's Sputnik V jab.

The order came hours after Britain became the first western country to issue general-use approval for Pfizer-BioNTech’s jab starting next week.

“Let’s organize the process so that large-scale vaccination starts late next week,” Putin told Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova, who is overseeing Russia’s Covid-19 response efforts, in a videoconference Wednesday.