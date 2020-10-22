Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Putin: Russia's Rise in Coronavirus Deaths Due to Improved Methodology

Russia confirmed a record 317 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday. Sergei Karpukhin / TASS

Coronavirus deaths are on the rise in Russia partly because of improved cause-of-death methodology, President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday.

Russia’s national coronavirus information center has confirmed a total of 25,242 Covid-19 deaths after reporting record daily fatalities of over 200 in 10 of the last 15 days. By comparison, daily Covid-19 deaths crossed the 200 mark only three times between the start of Russia’s outbreak in March and early October.

“Unfortunately, our [Covid-19] mortality rate has increased compared to spring,” Putin said at a meeting with industrialists and entrepreneurs. 

“But experts say that this is also because they have begun identifying the causes of death better and more rigorously,” he said, explaining the rise in coronavirus deaths.

Russia’s coronavirus information center confirmed 290 Covid-19 deaths Thursday, one day after it reported a record of 317 deaths. 

Moscow, the epicenter of Russia’s outbreak, has confirmed a record 66 deaths per day for two consecutive days.

Monthly statistics published by Russia’s state statistics agency Rosstat place the real number of coronavirus deaths at 45,663 between April and August, the latest available month, with a mortality ratio of 4.6% against the global rate of 3-4%. 

Alexei Raksha, a demographic forecaster who left Rosstat this summer after criticizing the information center’s figures, told Bloomberg this week that Russia’s daily mortality rates are even more undercounted and need to be “multiplied by three.”

“Overall mortality has fallen by almost half compared to spring, which is after all the main indicator of the state of the health system as a whole,” Putin said at Wednesday’s meeting. 

Monthly statistics indicate that coronavirus deaths peaked at around 12,500 in May and June, then decreased to 7,500 in August, the latest available month.

Russia confirmed 15,971 new Covid-19 cases Thursday, bringing the total caseload in the world’s fourth most-affected country to more than 1.46 million.

Putin also pledged to avoid returning to strict lockdown measures like those Russia imposed in spring despite the record-setting rise in new Covid-19 cases over the past week. Authorities have introduced targeted measures at what they deem to be coronavirus hotspots to slow the spread of the disease.

Read more about: Coronavirus , Putin

Read more

vaccine race

Putin Announces ‘World’s First’ Coronavirus Vaccine

Putin said one of his daughters, whose identity he has neither confirmed nor denied to date, has already taken the vaccine.
postponed poll

Russia Plans July 1 Vote on Putin's Constitutional Amendments After Coronavirus Delay

The vote on amendments that would allow Putin to stay president through 2036 was originally set for April.
mixed signals

Explainer: What the End of Putin’s Coronavirus ‘Non-Working’ Period Means

The end of the “non-working” period doesn't mean Russia's coronavirus lockdown is over just yet.
working from home

Putin Not Hiding in a Bunker During Coronavirus: Kremlin

“There are always a lot of rumors and most often they have nothing to do with reality,” the Kremlin's spokesman said.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.