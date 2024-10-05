Russia Arrests Dutch Citizen for ‘Violence Against Police’

A Russian court on Friday placed a Dutch national under arrest for "violence towards police personnel," a charge that carries up to 10 years in prison.
Moscow has arrested several Westerners since it began its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
"A Moscow court has issued a preventative measure for a citizen of the Kingdom of the Netherlands accused of using violence against a police officer," a statement by Moscow's city courts read.
It said the Tagansky court in Moscow had placed Harry Johannes Van Wurden — giving only the Cyrillic spelling of his name — in detention for two months.
The court posted a photograph of a man wearing a navy blazer and jeans behind a metal cage inside the courtroom.
Relations between Russia and the Netherlands have been strained for years but have plummeted since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
On Sep. 26, American Joseph Tater also appeared in court after allegedly assaulting a police officer in Moscow. In court, Tater rejected his U.S. citizenship, saying he was the victim of political persecution in the United States.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.