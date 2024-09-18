1 Killed, Several Injured After Shooting Outside Wildberries Office in Moscow

At least one person was killed and several others injured in a shooting incident at the headquarters of Russian online retailer Wildberries in Moscow on Wednesday, with the company reporting that a group led by Vladislav Bakalchuk, the ex-husband of Wildberries founder Tatiana Bakalchuk, attempted to forcibly enter the building.

Law enforcement authorities said they were investigating the incident, which resulted in two police officers being injured and 30 individuals being arrested, according to Interfax news agency. The state-run TASS news agency, citing police, said a security guard was killed.

An altercation reportedly began when a group of men led by Vladislav Bakalchuk attempted to enter the building. A video published by the pro-Kremlin Telegram news channel Mash showed a scuffle outside the office, followed by gunshots and shouting.

Vladislav Bakalchuk later claimed he and his “team” were attacked when they arrived at the Wildberries headquarters “for negotiations to stop the construction of a warehouse.”

“I’m fine, and we’re sorting it out. Stay tuned for details,” he wrote on Telegram.