Freed Russian Dissidents Hold Press Conference in Germany

Opposition figures Ilya Yashin, Vladimir Kara-Murza and Andrei Pivovarov, who were released this week as part of the largest prisoner exchange between Russia and the West since the Cold War, held a press conference in Bonn, Germany on Friday at the office of German news agency Deutsche Welle. “We’re feeling indescribable emotions,” activist Andrei Pivovarov said at the start of the conference. “Some might say that not many people have been released… But many of my friends were just saved from death.” Pivovarov, who used to head the pro-democracy group Open Russia, thanked everyone who was involved in negotiations for the release of political prisoners, including German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. “I feel like I'm watching a movie,” activist Vladimir Kara-Murza said. “A week ago, I was in a cell. Yesterday I was at the Lefortovo pre-trial detention center. And now we were being driven here along the picturesque banks of the Rhine.” “It is difficult to get rid of the surrealism of what is happening,” said Kara-Murza, who was freed from a 25-year prison sentence as part of the deal.

Vladimir Kara-Murza. Kateryna Shenheliia

A total of 24 prisoners were exchanged at an airport in the Turkish capital Ankara on Thursday following long negotiations between Moscow and Washington, as well as other Western governments including Germany. Among the Russian nationals released from prison were Memorial co-founder Oleg Orlov, former Navalny coordinators Lilia Chanysheva, Ksenia Fadeyeva and Vadim Ostanin, as well as artist Sasha Skochilenko. So, too, were dual Russian-German citizens Herman Moyzhes and Kevin Lik freed in the exchange.

Andrei Pivovarov. Kateryna Shenheliia