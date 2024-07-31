Putin Orders $4,600 Sign-On Bonus for New Army Recruits

President Vladimir Putin ordered a signing-on bonus of 400,000 rubles ($4,600) for new recruits to fight in Ukraine, the latest sign of a scramble to boost Russian troop numbers amid growing battlefield losses.

A presidential decree published Wednesday promises the federally issued lump sum to anyone who signs a military contract for a minimum of one year from Aug. 1 until the end of 2024. That new sign-on bonus is more than double the 195,000 one-time payment initially promised to recruits in September 2022.

The decree also “recommends” that regional governors offer an additional 400,000 rubles to residents in their regions who join the military.

Increased payments are meant to “provide additional measures of social support” for soldiers and their families, according to the document, coming at a time when regions throughout the country have already raised financial incentives for new recruits.