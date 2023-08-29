Russian Soldiers in Ukraine Threaten to Abandon Posts Over Landfill in Hometown

A group of Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine have threatened to abandon their posts unless a hazardous landfill in their home region in southern Russia is closed down, media reported Monday.

In a video addressed to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russia's General Prosecutor's Office and the Investigative Committee, seven men in military uniforms called on authorities to stop sending waste to a landfill in the town of Poltavskaya, located in the Krasnodar region.

"All of the toxins seep from the landfill into the waterways and the river, which flow into our town. We ask you to save our hometown from death, to stop shipping garbage there from other regions," one of the soldiers in the video said.