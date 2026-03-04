Ukraine Attacked Russian LNG Tanker Near Malta, Transportation Ministry Says

Russia’s Transportation Ministry said Wednesday that a Ukrainian naval drone attacked a Russian-flagged liquefied natural gas carrier in the Mediterranean Sea after earlier reports said the ship had erupted in a blaze near Malta.

The ministry said the attack took place on Tuesday near the territorial waters of Malta, an EU member, and targeted the LNG tanker Arctic Metagaz.

“The tanker was carrying cargo documented in full compliance with international regulations from the port of Murmansk,” the ministry said in a statement.

It claimed the Ukrainian naval drone that attacked Arctic Metagaz was launched from the coast of Libya. The ministry called the incident an “act of international terrorism and piracy.”

Maltese and Russian rescuers managed to bring all 30 crewmembers of the LNG tanker to safety, the Transportation Ministry said.

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine about the incident.