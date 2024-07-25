Novosibirsk Mayor Says China ‘Ready’ to Help Develop Public Transport Network

A major state-owned Chinese construction company is prepared to help expand the public rail and road networks in the Siberian city of Novosibirsk, the mayor’s office announced Thursday.
Novosibirsk Mayor Maxim Kudryavtsev said in a statement that his administration met with representatives from the China Railway Tunnel Group, a subsidiary of the government-owned China Railway Group.
The sides discussed “the design and extension of the Novosibirsk metro line, the construction of a new runway at Tolmachevo Airport, as well as the construction of the Southern Transit [highway project].”
Kudryavtsev said Novosibirsk would be willing to work with CRTG “if they offer a competitive price and quality.” If a construction deal is approved, the Novosibirsk city administration said it would be CRTG’s first time working on a project in Russia.
Beijing and Moscow have grown closer since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, with trade between the two countries surging to record highs last year.
Russian President Vladimir Putin visited China in May on his first trip abroad after re-election and met his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping again this month at a regional summit in Kazakhstan.
… we have a small favor to ask. As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.
Remind me later.