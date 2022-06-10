Russia-China Highway Bridge Opens to Traffic

The first vehicle bridge between Russia and China opened to freight traffic Friday as Moscow pivots to Beijing amid the crisis in relations with the West over its invasion of Ukraine.

The Blagoveshchensk-Heihe bridge across the Amur River was completed in late 2019 after three years of construction and two more years of coronavirus-related inactivity

Transportation between the border cities with close economic ties was to date provided by riverboat, hovercraft, floating bridge and ice roads in winter.

Friday’s opening ceremony showed freight trucks crossing the kilometer-long bridge as white, blue and red fireworks in the colors of the Russian flag erupted in the background.