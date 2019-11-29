5 Facts About Russia’s First Highway Bridge to China

Russia and China have completed the first vehicle bridge to cross the two neighbors’ border, the RBC news website reported Friday.

Footage from the bridge’s opening ceremony showed trucks crossing the bridge between the cities of Blagoveshchensk and Heihe as ice drifted underneath. Russia and China connected their sides of the bridge across the Amur River in May 2019, three years after signing the construction deal.

“This bridge opens up export opportunities for us,” Amur region governor Vasily Orlov was quoted as saying.

The Moscow Times has picked out five key facts about the two-lane highway bridge:

Preparatory work: 24 years. China and the Soviet Union first raised the prospect of connecting Blagoveshchensk and Heihe in 1988. In 1995, after the Soviet collapse, China and Russia signed a joint construction agreement and finally began construction in December 2016.