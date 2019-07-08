Russia Approves ‘Shortest’ Europe-China Highway – Reports

The Russian government has approved construction plans for a toll highway that will dramatically cut the time for cargo to travel between Europe and China, the Vedomosti business daily reported. Russia is pursuing an ambitious infrastructure plan during President Vladimir Putin’s current presidential term, including developing its portion of the strategic China-Western Europe transport corridor. Russia has reportedly begun construction of the first section of the corridor this year: a toll road linking China’s western neighbor Kazakhstan with Belarus called the Meridian.

The Meridian. Note: Route is approximate Google Maps / MT

Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev approved the Meridian toll highway last month, Vedomosti reported on Sunday, citing discussion minutes that his spokesperson confirmed as authentic. Medvedev has reportedly ordered cabinet officials to consult the project’s “initiator” on attracting investment for the project, including from China, and giving it the needed support. The “initiator,” former deputy chairman of gas giant Gazprom Alexander Ryazanov, has set the project’s initial cost at 594 billion rubles ($9.3 billion), with a timeline of 12-14 years to break even. He said his Russian Holding company already owns roughly 80 percent of the land the road would run through. The Meridian would span 2,000 kilometers from the Russia-Kazakh border to a junction of an existing highway that connects Minsk, Belarus, with Moscow. It would shorten trucking routes between cargo hubs in western China and central Europe and may offer a faster, if more expensive, alternative to three existing rail corridors, all of which are booming.