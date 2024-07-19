Russian Prosecutors Seek 18-Year Jail Sentence for U.S. Journalist Evan Gershkovich

Updated with sentence request.

Russian prosecutors have asked a judge to sentence Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich to 18 years in prison on spying charges, state media reported Friday, as a court in the Sverdlovsk region heard closing arguments in the closed espionage trial that has been condemned as a sham in the West.

Journalists outside the Sverdlovsk Regional Court said a final verdict in the trial against Gershkovich was scheduled to be announced at 5:00 pm local time. Closing arguments began earlier on Friday.

The U.S. journalist pleaded not guilty to the espionage charges, Russian media reported.

A judge had earlier agreed to resume hearings this week — instead of the originally scheduled date of Aug. 13 — after Gershkovich’s defense team requested that the date be moved up. The trial, which has been closed to the media, began in late June.

After resuming proceedings on Thursday, the Sverdlovsk Regional Court announced that closing arguments would be heard the next day.