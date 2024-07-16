Evan Gershkovich’s Trial to Resume on July 18

A Russian court has rescheduled the closed-door trial of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich at the request of his defense team, the independent news website Mediazona reported Tuesday, citing the court’s press service.

The Sverdlovsk Regional Court in the city of Yekaterinburg was originally scheduled to resume hearings in the espionage case against Gershkovich on Aug. 13, but as Mediazona writes, the trial will now be held on Thursday.

The Wall Street Journal correspondent and former reporter for The Moscow Times became the first Western journalist to be arrested in Russia on spying charges since the Cold War after he was detained during a reporting trip in March 2023.

Gershkovich faces a maximum prison sentence of 20 years if he is convicted of spying, accusations that both he and his employer deny. His trial began in June — 15 months following his arrest.