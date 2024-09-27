Russian Judge Who Convicted Gershkovich Says Court Did Not Examine Material Evidence

The Russian judge who convicted Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich said the trial was short because the court did not examine any "material evidence" and the verdict did not take long because he could "type quickly."

"The case itself was small. I don't remember how many folders there were, three or five," Judge Andrei Mineyev was quoted as saying by the RIA Novosti news agency.

"Why did it go so quickly? The thing is, the court did not examine material evidence," Mineyev said, adding neither the prosecution nor the defense had requested to consider case materials.

The judge made the comments at a conference in the city of Yekaterinburg, where he spoke about different cases he had worked on during his career, Russian media reported.