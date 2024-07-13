×
Russian Oil Depot on Fire After Ukrainian Drone Attack – Governor

By AFP
Oil refinery Alexander Ryumin/TASS

An oil depot caught fire Saturday in Russia's Rostov region after a Ukrainian drone attack, its governor Vasily Golubev said on Telegram.

Both Moscow and Kyiv have used drones, including larger self-detonating craft with ranges stretching hundreds of kilometers extensively throughout the conflict, which began in February 2022.

"After a drone attack, a fire broke out in a petrol refinery in the Tsimlyansky district," Golubev wrote, adding that there were no casualties.

He later said the fire, which was hundreds of kilometers from the front line, had been extinguished.

Russia's Defense Ministry meanwhile announced that its forces had downed four Ukrainian drones – two in Rostov, one in the Belgorod region adjoining Ukraine and another in Kursk which is up further north.

