Russian Oil Depot on Fire After Ukrainian Drone Attack – Governor

An oil depot caught fire Saturday in Russia's Rostov region after a Ukrainian drone attack, its governor Vasily Golubev said on Telegram.
Both Moscow and Kyiv have used drones, including larger self-detonating craft with ranges stretching hundreds of kilometers extensively throughout the conflict, which began in February 2022.
"After a drone attack, a fire broke out in a petrol refinery in the Tsimlyansky district," Golubev wrote, adding that there were no casualties.
He later said the fire, which was hundreds of kilometers from the front line, had been extinguished.
Russia's Defense Ministry meanwhile announced that its forces had downed four Ukrainian drones – two in Rostov, one in the Belgorod region adjoining Ukraine and another in Kursk which is up further north.
… we have a small favor to ask. As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.
Remind me later.