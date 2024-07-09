Kremlin Says Will Follow NATO Summit Closely

A Kremlin spokesman on Tuesday said that Russia will follow closely a NATO summit about to open in Washington, attended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and other world leaders.
Dmitry Peskov, Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman, told journalists that Moscow would follow "with the greatest attention... the rhetoric at the talks and the decisions that will be taken and put on paper."
Arming Ukraine's air defenses is expected to top the agenda at the summit marking NATO's 75th anniversary, after missile strikes on Monday hit a children's hospital in Kyiv and killed 38 people.
Peskov said NATO "is an alliance that considers Russia an enemy, an opponent."
NATO "has regularly declared its aim to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia on the battlefield" and "is taking part directly in the Ukrainian conflict on the side of Ukraine," he added.
… we have a small favor to ask. As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.
Remind me later.