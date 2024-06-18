Moscow Police Arrest 3 After Mass Food Poisoning

Police in Moscow have detained three people following a mass food poisoning incident that left dozens hospitalized, Russian state media reported Tuesday, citing law enforcement officials.

Health officials said Monday that more than 120 people had sought medical help and at least 30 were in intensive care with suspected foodborne botulism, a life-threatening condition that attacks the nervous system and can cause respiratory failure and paralysis.

Authorities said the toxic outbreak came from salads distributed by the Kuchnia Na Rayone delivery service, which on Sunday temporarily suspended its operations after law enforcement launched a criminal investigation into the poisonings.

The general director of Kuchnia Na Rayone, Anton Lozin, was among those arrested in connection to that probe, the TASS news agency reported.