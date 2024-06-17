Dozens Hospitalized in Moscow Amid Mass Food Poisoning Incident

More than 120 people sought medical help and at least 30 are in intensive care following a suspected outbreak of a rare and extremely dangerous food poisoning in Moscow, health officials said Monday.

The patients were admitted to the hospital with suspected foodborne botulism, a life-threatening condition that attacks the nervous system and can cause respiratory failure and paralysis.

Russian authorities said the toxic outbreak came from salads distributed by a popular online delivery service, which on Sunday temporarily suspended its operations amid a criminal investigation.

"In total, 121 people sought medical help," state media agencies quoted Moscow Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova as saying on Monday.

"At the moment, 55 people are in serious condition, 30 of them are in intensive care," she added.