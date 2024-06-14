Ukraine Says 12 Children Returned From Russian-Occupied Territory

A dozen Ukrainian children who were being held in Russian-occupied territory have been returned to parts of the country controlled by Kyiv, a regional official said Friday.

Kyiv has accused Moscow of abducting almost 20,000 children from parts of the east and south of Ukraine, while many more have found themselves living under Russian control after troops invaded in February 2022.

"Twelve children were returned to territory controlled by Ukraine," Kherson region Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on Telegram.

Three boys and nine girls — ages 2-17 — were transferred from parts of the southern Kherson region that are under the control of Russian forces.