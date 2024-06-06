Ukraine Orders Evacuations From Parts of Donetsk Region

Ukraine on Thursday ordered the evacuation of children and their guardians from several towns and villages in the eastern Donetsk region, where fighting with Russian troops has intensified since Moscow launched a new ground offensive early last month.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has said Russian firepower is now concentrated in Donetsk, which the Kremlin claimed to have annexed in 2022 despite not having full control over the region.

"This is an important decision designed primarily to save the lives of our children," Donetsk region Governor Vadym Filashkin said on social media. "The security situation in the region is constantly deteriorating and the intensity of shelling is increasing."

He listed the town of Lyman, which was briefly held by Russian forces before being recaptured, as well as several other villages near the front line, as being impacted by the evacuation order.