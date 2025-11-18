Ukrainian Strikes Leave Majority of Occupied Donetsk Without Power for Second Night, Proxy Leader Says

Nearly two-thirds of energy customers in eastern Ukraine’s occupied Donetsk region were left without power on Tuesday following a second consecutive night of Ukrainian strikes on local energy infrastructure, Kremlin-installed officials said.

Describing the overnight Ukrainian attacks as “unprecedented,” Denis Pushilin, the Moscow-backed head of the Donetsk region, said the strikes targeted the Zuivska and Starovesheve power stations.

“At the moment, 65% of customers are without electricity,” Pushilin wrote in a message on Telegram around noon local time. “Unfortunately, rolling power outages are possible.”

The Kremlin-installed official said the overnight Ukrainian strikes also forced an unspecified number of water filtration plants and boiler houses for centralized heating networks offline, leaving residents in multiple towns without water and heating.

More than 376,000 customers and 14 healthcare facilities were impacted by the outages, according to the pro-Kremlin outlet DNR News.