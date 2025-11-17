Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Half-Million Left Without Power in Occupied Donetsk After Ukrainian Drone Strikes

EPA / TASS

Around half a million energy customers in eastern Ukraine’s occupied Donetsk region were left without power on Monday morning following what Kremlin-installed officials in the area described as Ukrainian drone attacks on the electrical grid.

“The enemy tried to damage energy infrastructure using strike drones last night,” Denis Pushilin, the Moscow-backed head of the Donetsk region, wrote on his Telegram channel.

Pushilin said that the cities of Donetsk, Makiivka, Horlivka and Yasynuvata were still without power, but added that emergency crews managed to restore electricity in Horlivka and parts of Donetsk and Makiivka later in the morning.

State media reported late-night blackouts across four districts in the regional capital, Donetsk. Meanwhile, pro-Ukrainian Telegram channels claimed that a fire had broken out at the Chaikine electrical substation near Makiivka.

Inside Russia, authorities in the central Ulyanovsk region said that air defense systems repelled a Ukrainian attack on a key electrical substation that links the regional energy grid to those in the nearby republics of Mordovia and Chuvashia, as well as the Samara region.

No one was reported injured in that attack, and power generation was said to be working as usual.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said its air defense systems downed 36 Ukrainian drones across the country overnight. It also reported the capture of three villages across eastern Ukraine.

Read more about: Drones , Ukraine war

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Ukraine Says Russia Attacked With Over 100 Drones Overnight

Ukraine said Sunday that Russia launched over one hundred drones overnight, targeting the capital and several regions at a crucial point in the war as...
1 Min read

Zelensky Eyes Trump Meeting Friday, Russia Launches Deadly Strikes

Trump brushed aside Ukraine's aspirations of joining NATO, saying: "NATO — you can forget about."
3 Min read

Ukraine Strikes Russian Oil Refinery in Overnight Drone Attack

Authorities in Kyiv said it was the third Ukrainian attack this year on the Ryazan oil refinery, which is owned by Russian oil giant Rosneft.
1 Min read

Russia Launched 'Record' 267 Drones on Ukraine Overnight — Ukrainian Army

Among them, 138 were intercepted by air defense while 119 were "lost" without causing damage, according to Ukraine’s air force spokesman.
1 Min read