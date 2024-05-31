Ukrainian Drone Attack Sparks Oil Depot Fire in Southern Russia

An overnight Ukrainian drone strike in southern Russia’s Krasnodar region sparked a large fire and injured at least two workers at an oil depot, regional authorities said Friday.
Russia’s Defense Ministry said its air defense systems destroyed 29 Ukrainian drones and five missiles over the region.
Krasnodar region Governor Venyamin Kondratyev said an aerial attack set three tanks filled with petroleum products on fire in the Temryuk district, which lies just east of annexed Crimea.
“The fire has been assigned a high category of complexity,” Kondratyev wrote on Telegram.
Two workers sustained minor injuries and the blaze was eventually put out, Temryuk district head Fyodor Babenkov said Friday morning.
Babenkov released a photo showing a charred industrial site with pipes and tankers covered in firefighting foam.
Ukraine has stepped up attacks on Russia’s energy infrastructure since the start of the year. Previous attacks on oil refineries inside Russia led to a slump in the country’s gasoline production earlier this spring.
