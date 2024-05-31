Ukrainian Drone Attack Sparks Oil Depot Fire in Southern Russia

An overnight Ukrainian drone strike in southern Russia’s Krasnodar region sparked a large fire and injured at least two workers at an oil depot, regional authorities said Friday.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said its air defense systems destroyed 29 Ukrainian drones and five missiles over the region.

Krasnodar region Governor Venyamin Kondratyev said an aerial attack set three tanks filled with petroleum products on fire in the Temryuk district, which lies just east of annexed Crimea.

“The fire has been assigned a high category of complexity,” Kondratyev wrote on Telegram.