Estonia Summons Russian Envoy Over Alleged GPS Jamming

Estonia on Wednesday summoned Russia's charge d'affaires over alleged GPS interference around its airspace, claiming that recent disruptions to civilian air traffic were "hybrid activity" orchestrated by Moscow.

Estonia and fellow Baltic states Latvia and Lithuania warned last month that widespread Russian GPS jamming was increasing the threat of an aviation accident occurring in their skies.

"Today we summoned [the] Russian charge d'affaires over GPS jamming which is a violation of regulations... and has caused serious damage to air traffic," Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"Russia's hybrid activities that disrupt our normal lives in Estonia and Europe must end," he added.