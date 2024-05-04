Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Says Downed Four U.S. Long-Range Missiles

By AFP
S-400 Triumf surface-to-air missile systems in Russia-annexed Sevastopol, Crimea Sergey Malgavko/TASS

Russia on Saturday said it had downed four U.S.-made ATACMS long-range missiles recently supplied by Washington to Kviv over the Moscow-annexed Crimean peninsula.

The Defense Ministry said it had "foiled" the night attack but did not specify if the falling debris had caused any damage.

In April, the U.S. confirmed it had sent these missiles to Ukraine, which had been pressing for them to strike targets way beyond the front line.

Ukraine used U.S. ATACMS missiles against Russia for the first time in October, but the recently supplied versions have a further range of up to 300 kilometers (190 miles).

Russia insists these missiles will not fundamentally change the outcome of the conflict.

Ukrainian forces have been suffering from ammunition shortages, partly due to months-long delays in U.S. deliveries, which were lifted only last month after Congress finally approved an aid package.

Read more about: Russian military , Ukraine

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

defense or offense

Russia’s Ukraine Offensive Aims to Defend from ‘Western Threat,’ Defense Minister Says

President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian forces over the border in a “special military operation” to “de-Nazify and demilitarize” Ukraine. 
investigation pending

Kremlin ‘Categorically Denies’ Ukraine War Crimes Claim in Int'l Court

The Hague-based court said it had received many queries "with respect to the crime of aggression."
decentralized info

Kadyrov Admits Chechen Casualties in Ukraine

Russia’s military has admitted there were "killed and injured" soldiers among its troops in Ukraine without saying how many have died. 
Poroshenko

Poroshenko Says Ukraine Has Fulfilled Minsk Agreements

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko announced on Monday that Kiev has fully implemented the Minsk agreements, the RBC news agency reported. The Ukrainian...