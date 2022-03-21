EU Official Decries ‘Massive War Crime’ by Russia in Mariupol

The EU's foreign policy chief on Monday called Russia's attack on the Ukrainian port city Mariupol "a massive war crime", as a string of member states pushed for sanctions on Moscow's key energy sector.

"What's happening now in Mariupol is a massive war crime, destroying everything, bombarding and killing everybody," Josep Borrell said at the start of a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock echoed the forceful condemnation of Russia's bombing of civilians in Ukraine.

"The courts will have to decide, but for me these are clearly and unequivocally war crimes," she said.

"It makes it all the more clear that we, as the European Union, that we as the world community who believe in a rules-based international order, must clearly isolate this regime."

Borrell said ministers would discuss further support to Ukraine and whether to add fresh sanctions targeting the Russian oil and gas sectors to the barrage of economic punishment already imposed.