'Hellscape' in Ukraine's Mariupol But Russia Talks Tough

Almost 100,000 people are trapped by Russian bombardment and facing starvation in the ruins of Mariupol, Ukraine's leader said, as Moscow accused Washington of undermining peace talks. Tens of thousands of residents have already fled the besieged southern port city, bringing harrowing testimony of a "freezing hellscape riddled with dead bodies and destroyed buildings," according to Human Rights Watch. As the UN demanded Russia end its "absurd" and "unwinnable" war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was Wednesday delivering a message of defiance to the Japanese and French parliaments. Nearly a month on since Russia invaded Ukraine, stop-start peace talks have agreed on daily humanitarian corridors for refugees, and Ukraine says it is willing to countenance some Russian demands subject to a national referendum.

But it has refused to bow to Russian pressure to disarm and renounce all Western alliances, and Zelensky was also due Thursday to address a NATO summit in Brussels joined by U.S. President Joe Biden. "The talks are tough, the Ukrainian side constantly changes its position," Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Wednesday. "It's hard to avoid the impression that our American colleagues are holding their hand," he said, claiming that Washington "apparently wants to keep us in a state of military action as long as possible." Russia meanwhile refuses to rule out using nuclear weapons if it were facing an "existential threat," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told CNN. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby slammed Moscow's "dangerous" rhetoric, and Biden warned that Russia may also use chemical and biological weapons in Ukraine as its ground offensive stalls. Charred landscape For Ukrainians besieged in Mariupol and other cities, Russian talk of peace rings hollow as they come under indiscriminate shelling that Western countries say amounts to a war crime. "Failing in their war against the Ukrainian people, the enemy is executing the total destruction of critical infrastructure," Ukraine's armed forces command said on Facebook. In his latest video address, Zelensky said more than 7,000 people had escaped Mariupol in the last 24 hours, but one group travelling along an agreed humanitarian route west of the city were "simply captured by the occupiers." "Today, the city still has nearly 100,000 people in inhumane conditions. In a total siege. Without food, water, medication, under constant shelling and under constant bombing," he said. Satellite images of Mariupol released by private company Maxar showed a charred landscape, with several buildings ablaze and smoke billowing from the city. Ukrainian forces also reported "heavy" ground fighting, with Russian "infantry storming the city" after they rejected a Monday ultimatum to surrender. UN relief agencies estimate there have been around 20,000 civilian casualties in Mariupol, and perhaps 3,000 killed, but they point out that the actual figure remains unknown.