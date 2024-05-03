‘Nearly Naked’ Party Organizer Ivleeva Says Visited Occupied Ukraine

Russian TV personality and blogger Anastasia Ivleeva, who stirred controversy late last year over her “nearly naked” party in Moscow, said she recently traveled to parts of occupied Ukraine.

“I didn’t publicize [my visit to the Donbas and the occupied city of Mariupol],” Ivleeva told the popular Russian YouTuber Luka Yebkov in an interview published on Friday. “It was very important for me to go on my own... without media spotlight.”

A Moscow court last week fined Ivleeva for “discrediting” the Russian military in a March 2022 Instagram post where she called on Russia and Ukraine to engage in peace talks to bring an end to the war.

But in the new YouTube interview, Ivleeva said the post was “irrelevant because there was no analysis, understanding or knowledge of any bit of historical facts in order to... make the right choice.”