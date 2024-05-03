Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

‘Nearly Naked’ Party Organizer Ivleeva Says Visited Occupied Ukraine

Updated:
Anastasia Ivleeva. t.me/LukaEbkov

Russian TV personality and blogger Anastasia Ivleeva, who stirred controversy late last year over her “nearly naked” party in Moscow, said she recently traveled to parts of occupied Ukraine.

“I didn’t publicize [my visit to the Donbas and the occupied city of Mariupol],” Ivleeva told the popular Russian YouTuber Luka Yebkov in an interview published on Friday. “It was very important for me to go on my own... without media spotlight.”

A Moscow court last week fined Ivleeva for “discrediting” the Russian military in a March 2022 Instagram post where she called on Russia and Ukraine to engage in peace talks to bring an end to the war.

But in the new YouTube interview, Ivleeva said the post was “irrelevant because there was no analysis, understanding or knowledge of any bit of historical facts in order to... make the right choice.”

At the same time, she said the political views of the late Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who died at an Arctic penal colony in February, were “never close” to her.

“I had a period when I didn’t have my own clearly formed opinion. I didn’t know how to behave properly, correctly, so I was subject to some popular trends,” she said, suggesting that despite not openly supporting Navalny, she may have been sympathetic to some of his ideas.

In March, Ivleeva announced that she planned to vote for President Vladimir Putin in the presidential election that month.

Her reported trip to occupied Ukraine and recent political statements follow public backlash against the star-studded “nearly naked” party she organized in Moscow in late December.

Ivleeva and other celebrities who were spotted at the private event issued on-camera apologies and have faced pressure to support what the Kremlin calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine. 

Read more about: Occupied Ukraine , Celebrities

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

sham vote

Local Polls Open in Russian-Occupied Areas of Ukraine

The Kremlin-backed mayor of Donetsk said that troops will be deployed to polling stations to “provide security to members of election commissions.”...
2 Min read
devastated city

Chechnya’s Grozny Establishes ‘Sister City’ Ties With Occupied Mariupol

Prior to Grozny, St. Petersburg established sister city relations with Mariupol shortly after Russian forces drove out the last Ukrainian defenders.
1 Min read
subsidy slash

Russia Shifts Domestic Health Spending to Occupied Ukraine – Vedomosti

Dozens of regions saw cuts in federal subsidies used to finance the construction of new clinics and the purchase of medical equipment.
2 Min read
Celebrities

These Celebrities All Have Side Jobs as Russian Computer Repair Guys

Think your laptop may be cursed? Call the Ukrainian Zach Braff