Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Moscow ‘Naked Party’ Organizer Fined for ‘Discrediting’ Russian Army

Anastasia Ivleeva. _agentgirl_ / instagram

The Russian TV personality and blogger who organized a controversial celebrity “nearly naked” party in December has been fined $542 for “discrediting” the Russian military.

Moscow’s Tverskoy District Court found Anastasia Ivleeva guilty of “public actions aimed at discrediting the Russian Armed Forces” and issued a 50,000-ruble fine, according to the Moscow court system’s Telegram channel.

A repeat offense within one year is punishable by imprisonment for up to seven years.

The independent news outlet Mediazona reported that authorities had filed a report against Ivleeva in March 2023.

According to the news outlet Rusnews, the criminal case centers around Ivleeva’s March 1, 2022, Instagram post in which she called for Russian-Ukrainian talks to end the military conflict.

Ivleeva’s defense argued that the statute of limitations had expired and said it planned to appeal the verdict. 

Ivleeva, who denies the charges, did not attend the court hearing.

Russian courts have fined and jailed several activists under the wartime censorship laws of “discrediting” the army and spreading “fake news” about it in the more than two years since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Ivleeva was hit with two separate billion-ruble lawsuits for causing “moral suffering” by organizing the star-studded “nearly naked” party on Dec. 21. She and other celebrities apologized and were pressed to perform pro-war acts following the private event.

In March, Ivleeva announced that she planned to vote for President Vladimir Putin's re-election that month.

She is not known to have previously weighed in on political issues apart from voicing sympathy for jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny in the past.

Read more about: Celebrities

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

'marathon of apologies'

Russian Pop Stars Apologize On-Camera After ‘Naked’ Party Sparks Conservative Uproar

Last week's star-studded “almost naked” party was widely condemned in pro-Kremlin circles as unpatriotic and disrespectful of Russian soldiers.
3 Min read
never nude

Russian Officials, Pro-War Activists Denounce Star-Studded ‘Naked Party’

The party at a popular Moscow nightclub was attended by pop stars Filipp Kirkorov, Lolita and Dima Bilan, as well as media personality Ksenia Sobchak.
3 Min read
family matters

Russian Pop Icon Feuds With RT Chief Editor Over Exiled Anti-War Star

Observers describe the feud between Filipp Kirkorov and RT chief editor Margarita Simonyan as the latest sign of cracks within the pro-Putin elite.
They'll be back

Russian Instagram Users Unleash 'Cyberattack' on Stallone, Schwarzenegger

When a famous comedian orders a "Russian Cyberattack" on two of Hollywood's most famous action stars, hilarity will ensue.